White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 14,353 shares.The stock last traded at $1,772.57 and had previously closed at $1,762.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,777.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,846.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.36.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,647,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

