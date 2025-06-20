OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the previous session’s volume of 16,544 shares.The stock last traded at $13.12 and had previously closed at $12.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMVKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of OMV to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

OMV Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. OMV had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that OMV AG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.3423 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. OMV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Featured Stories

