Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.48% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,847,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,091,000 after acquiring an additional 101,779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,125,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,066,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,801,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.