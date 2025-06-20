Advisor Resource Council Sells 40,799 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,799 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after acquiring an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,724,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

