Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 69,752 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,752 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,131,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,659 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 142,187 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,753,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 849,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.