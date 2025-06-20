Carr Financial Group Corp Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
S&P Global Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $502.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
