Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $494.16 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $422.69 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.