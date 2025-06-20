Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE PFE opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

