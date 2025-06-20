Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 559,519 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

