United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,175,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 3,905,724 shares.The stock last traded at $81.04 and had previously closed at $82.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

