Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXIV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DXIV opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

About Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability.

