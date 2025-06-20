Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

