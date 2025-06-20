Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Declares $0.12 Final Dividend

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.84, a P/E/G ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Charter Hall Retail REIT
In related news, insider David Harrison bought 100,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$353,423.00 ($229,495.45). Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile
Charter Hall Retail REIT is the leading owner of property for convenience retailers. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers.
