Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 339.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

