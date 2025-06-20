PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.0 million-$88.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.7 million.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $14.33 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 42.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in PROS by 98.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

