PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.0 million-$88.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.7 million.
PROS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $14.33 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.74 million, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 42.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in PROS by 98.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
