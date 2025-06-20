Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Worley Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. CLG LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFLV opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.