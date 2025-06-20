Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Draganfly Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 831.19% and a negative net margin of 227.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Draganfly stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 1.52% of Draganfly worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

