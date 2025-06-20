Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

