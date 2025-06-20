L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,054,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 389,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 182,015 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

