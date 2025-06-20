Martin Worley Group Acquires 11,850 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Martin Worley Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Martin Worley Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martin Worley Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $55.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

