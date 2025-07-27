Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.00. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

