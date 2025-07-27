ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBNY. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research cut shares of ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABB stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. ABB has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $67.32.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

