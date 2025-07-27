Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $3,039,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 34,243,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,230,540. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $61,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,098. This represents a 78.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,788 shares of company stock worth $13,870,048. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,343,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

