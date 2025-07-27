Insider Selling: Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $366,219.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. This represents a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VICR stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.75. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,446,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after purchasing an additional 598,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 372,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,787,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 356,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

