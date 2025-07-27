Insider Selling: Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $366,219.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,671. This represents a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vicor Trading Down 1.6%
VICR stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.75. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $65.70.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Vicor
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Vicor
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicor
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.