PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $53.92. 336,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 935,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after acquiring an additional 866,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 416,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,892,000 after acquiring an additional 391,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

