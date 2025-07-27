Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOSE. TD Cowen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 127,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $625,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,236,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,875.20. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 47,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $232,489.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 491,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,985.68. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,806. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

