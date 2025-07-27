Insider Buying: Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Purchases $250,612.50 in Stock

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) Director David Krall purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,401. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Progress Software Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Progress Software's revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

