Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

BFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after buying an additional 409,877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 391,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 376,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.