Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.44. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,786.66. This represents a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 94.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.