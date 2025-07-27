ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $6.74. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 203 shares.

ams-OSRAM Trading Down 13.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $862.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

