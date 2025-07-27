Ramsaran Maharajh Sells 1,462 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RTX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.