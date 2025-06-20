CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 123,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

FHI stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

