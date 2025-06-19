Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,980 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $485.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $493.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.77.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,861 shares of company stock worth $109,595,558 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

