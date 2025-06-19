Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

USMV opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.55 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

