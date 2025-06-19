Beacon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

