Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $15.74 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,707,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 172,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 205,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

