Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Getinge Trading Down 0.7%

Getinge stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Getinge has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $779.56 million for the quarter.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

