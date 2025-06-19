Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 367.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,073 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after buying an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after buying an additional 161,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

