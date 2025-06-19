iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

