Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

