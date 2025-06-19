Short Interest in AmBase Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Grows By 26.2%

AmBase Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AmBase Price Performance

ABCP stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. AmBase has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

