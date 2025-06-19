Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $428,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:DHI opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.