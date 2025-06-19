NBT Bank N A NY Sells 100 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $201.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $222.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.