MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $241.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $220.81 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.92 and its 200-day moving average is $217.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,805 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 341,493 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.