Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

