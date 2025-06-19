Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after buying an additional 793,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:COF opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.50. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

