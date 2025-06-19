NBT Bank N A NY Has $365,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

JEPI opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

