NBT Bank N A NY Sells 3,524 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in APA were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of APA in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

APA Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

