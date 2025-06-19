NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,353,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 896,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 445,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,774,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,977 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FNDB stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

