NBT Bank N A NY Sells 420 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.55 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

